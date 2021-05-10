Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.45.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

