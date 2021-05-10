Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

