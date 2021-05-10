IG Gold (IGG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,363.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $79,363.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00250456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00199231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.