IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of IMIAY stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

