IMI plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IMI in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

IMI stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

