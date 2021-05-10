ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

IMGN traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.63. 101,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,021. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

