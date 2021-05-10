ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.96. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 8,239 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

