Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $31.36 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,093,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 684,896 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 626,433 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 485,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

