IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMV opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.69. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IMV has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

