Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at $158,887.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.