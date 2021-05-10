(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

