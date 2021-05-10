Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INVZ opened at $9.91 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

