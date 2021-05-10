Insider Buying: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $147,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. 445,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,809. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

