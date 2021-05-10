Insider Buying: Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Director Acquires $75,600.00 in Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Director William M. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,494.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.76 on Monday. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exterran by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 10,412.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

