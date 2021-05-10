Insider Buying: Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Insider Buys 750,000 Shares of Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($54,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Redbank Copper alerts:

About Redbank Copper

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Redbank Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbank Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.