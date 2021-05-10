Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Sells $856,763.36 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mandy Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,478,994.66.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

