Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$1,525,250.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$33.70 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$33.79. The stock has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.0399997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.