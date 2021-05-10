Insider Selling: IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $493,620.00 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDEX stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in IDEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

