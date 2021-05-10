Insider Selling: NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 8,264 ($107.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,996.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,363.35. NEXT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

