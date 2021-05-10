Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CFO Sells $208,799.80 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XM stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

