Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$2,675,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$445,670,408.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,558.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00.

TFII stock opened at C$107.51 on Monday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on TFI International from C$81.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.63.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

