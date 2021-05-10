Insider Selling: The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP Sells $645,625.00 in Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Kevin Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 487,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

