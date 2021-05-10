Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) President Sells $4,068,293.60 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CAKE opened at $63.78 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $17,302,000. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $8,599,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

