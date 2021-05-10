Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.63.

INSM opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. Insmed has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Insmed by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Insmed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

