Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Roth Capital

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE NSP opened at $88.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

