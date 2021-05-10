INT Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $889,058.00 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT Chain has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00075606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

