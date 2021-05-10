Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.55. 246,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.