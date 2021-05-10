Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,110,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 770,373 shares of company stock worth $52,555,951. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

