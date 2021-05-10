International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 221.87 ($2.90).

IAG opened at GBX 207.81 ($2.72) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

