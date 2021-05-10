Intrua Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,998 iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILTB. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $70.01 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.