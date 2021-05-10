Intrua Financial LLC Buys 77 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $390.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

