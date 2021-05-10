Intrua Financial LLC Invests $714,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 151,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,462,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $129.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.