Intrua Financial LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

