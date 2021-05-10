Intrua Financial LLC Takes $396,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.51 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $122.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

