Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $17.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $839.99. 4,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,283. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $790.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $501.13 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.