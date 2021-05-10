Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Invitae stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Invitae by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

