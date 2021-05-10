IQ.cash Price Reaches $0.0351 on Exchanges (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $419,524.54 and $121,480.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $346.76 or 0.00607367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00068602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.10 or 0.00245397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $693.56 or 0.01214790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.45 or 0.00750446 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars.

