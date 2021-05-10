Ironwood Financial llc Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

