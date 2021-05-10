iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.76. 676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,993. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.