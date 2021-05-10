iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82.

