iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $129.53 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88.

