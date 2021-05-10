iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,363 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

