ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.84

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 23024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ITOCHU worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

