Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Itron stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

