ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% to $2.68-2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

ITT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,728. ITT has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

