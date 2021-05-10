ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

Get ITV alerts:

LON ITV opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.23. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.