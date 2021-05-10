ITV’s (ITVPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITVPY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ITV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

ITV stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

