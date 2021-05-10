J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.27-9.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.676-1.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.270-9.510 EPS.

Shares of JCOM traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.71. 444,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.15.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

