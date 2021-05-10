Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.30 EPS.

J traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,329. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.85.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

