James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHX opened at $34.25 on Monday. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.00 million. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

